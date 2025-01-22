Groom Arrives With Baraat In Bullock Cart In Rajasthan

Bhilwara: While extravagant and unique weddings are becoming increasingly popular, a groom from Rajasthan’s Bhilwara made headlines by arriving at his bride's house in a traditional yet unique way, on a decorated bullock cart.

In a time when helicopters and luxury cars are common for groom’s processions, this unique 'baraat' astonished everyone. The unusual procession was witnessed in Koshithal village, located 15 km from Raipur town. The groom arrived at the bride's home in Surajpura village, where Mangi Lal Jat, Vice President of the Cooperative Society Raipur, resides. The wedding took place on January 21, showcasing the vibrant traditions of the Jat community.

The procession consisted of about a dozen bullock carts, all adorned with colourful balloons and flower garlands. The groom led the procession in the front bullock cart, followed by other carts.