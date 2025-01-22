Groom Arrives With Baraat In Bullock Cart In Rajasthan

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 22, 2025, 4:46 PM IST

Bhilwara: While extravagant and unique weddings are becoming increasingly popular, a groom from Rajasthan’s Bhilwara made headlines by arriving at his bride's house in a traditional yet unique way, on a decorated bullock cart. 

In a time when helicopters and luxury cars are common for groom’s processions, this unique 'baraat' astonished everyone. The unusual procession was witnessed in Koshithal village, located 15 km from Raipur town. The groom arrived at the bride's home in Surajpura village, where Mangi Lal Jat, Vice President of the Cooperative Society Raipur, resides. The wedding took place on January 21, showcasing the vibrant traditions of the Jat community.

The procession consisted of about a dozen bullock carts, all adorned with colourful balloons and flower garlands. The groom led the procession in the front bullock cart, followed by other carts.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GROOM BARAATIS ON BULLOCK CARTSGROOM ON BULLOCK CARTRAJASTHANBARAAT ON BULLOCK CART

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Ahead Of Inauguration, Sudarshan Pattnaik Creates 47-Foot Sand Art Of Donald Trump

Sudarshan Pattnaik Creates 47-Foot Sand Sculpture Of Donald Trump Ahead Of His Inauguration

1 Min Read

Jan 20, 2025

Maha Kumbh: This Sadhu Claims To Have Been Standing For Six Years Without Sitting Or Lying Down

WATCH: At Maha Kumbh, Sadhu Claims To Have Been Standing For Six Years Without Sitting Or Lying Down

1 Min Read

Jan 20, 2025

Manali: Experience Magic Of Staying In Igloo As Sethan Village Turns Snow House Dream Into Reality

WATCH: Experience Magic Of Staying In Igloo As Sethan Village Turns Snow House Dream Into Reality

1 Min Read

Jan 19, 2025

Jammu: Hindu, Muslim Women Come Together To Stitch National Flags For R-Day

Jammu: Hindu, Muslim Women Come Together To Stitch National Flags For Republic Day

1 Min Read

Jan 19, 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.