Grateful Group Sends Appreciative Letters To Indian Army

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 14, 2025 at 1:58 PM IST

The Kolkata General Post Office saw a huge influx of letters to be sent to Delhi by the Prayajan group based in Rajarhat. The letters were addressed to the Indian Army expressing immense gratitude for pledging their lives to protect their citizens during Operation Sindoor. The recent India-Pakistan tensions ensured that whether the citizens of India were sleeping or not, the Indian Army certainly was not. The Prayajan group felt the need to thank the Indian Army for toiling through the nights with a more personal approach than the usual social media post. Not only did these people send flowers and letters but also held pujas, praying for their safety.   

"Soldiers are continuously fighting, just for us, so we people are safe. They are leaving their families behind and fighting. So we thought we'll do a puja for their safety," expressed Tamishra Das, President of the Prayajan group. 

Things seemed to have calmed down a bit following the ceasefire resolution, but the Indian Army remains active watching out for the country.  

