Goru Bihu, Dedicated To Cattle Worship, Marks The Start Of Rongali Bihu - The Assamese New Year

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 14, 2025 at 9:04 PM IST

1 Min Read

Jorhat: Villagers in Jogibari, Golaghat, marked the beginning of the week-long Rongali Bihu festival with 'Goru Bihu', the day dedicated to the care and worship of cattle. Local BJP MLA Mrinal Saikia joined the festivities, where cows were bathed in ponds, applied with turmeric paste, and offered traditional treats.

"Bohag Bihu celebrations have begun today. On Goru Bihu, we bathe the cows, care for them, and review their health," Saikia said. "Though tractors have replaced ploughing cattle, villagers still bring milch cows for this sacred ritual," Saikia added.

The tradition was echoed in Manaimaji village in Jorhat, where locals bathed their cattle by the riverside. "We are trying to preserve our tradition and culture through this," said Arabinda Bora, a local resident.

In urban centres like Guwahati, the spirit remains strong. "We may not have cows, but we celebrate by greeting elders, exchanging gifts, and enjoying traditional foods like 'pitha' and curd," said Vipul Sharma.

Goru Bihu symbolises deep gratitude for livestock's role in agrarian life. As Mihir, a resident, said, "At home, we take blessings and prepare festive food. Bihu is about love, respect and joy." (With PTI Inputs)

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GORU BIHUASSAMESE NEW YEARRONGALI BIHUBOHAG BIHURONGALI BIHU ASSAMESE NEW YEAR

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Pets Choose Their Adopting Humans In Brazil Yoga Class

Pets Choose Their Adopting Humans In Brazil Yoga Class

April 13, 2025 at 8:03 PM IST
Hanuman Janmotsav at Badra Maruti Temple.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Huge Crowds Throng Bhadra Maruti For Hanuman Janmotsav

April 12, 2025 at 7:22 PM IST
London Activists Destroy Tesla In Anti-Elon Musk Protest

London Activists Destroy Tesla In Anti-Elon Musk Protest

April 11, 2025 at 7:53 PM IST
Indian Army Deploys Robotic Mules, Nano Drones In Myanmar To Assess Damage To Buildings From Earthquake

Indian Army Deploys Robotic Mules, Nano Drones In Myanmar To Assess Damage To Buildings From Earthquake

April 11, 2025 at 2:32 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Loses 23 Tigers In Three Months, Govt Eyes Vantara-Like Sanctuary With Anant Ambani's Support

Exclusive: If Tamil Nadu Governor Has Any Self-Respect, He Should Resign, Says Senior Journalist N Ram After SC Verdict

Exclusive: Indian Idol 15 Winner Manasi Ghosh On Dream collaboration With AR Rahman, Debut With Shaan And Mom's Mutton Kasha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.