Goru Bihu, Dedicated To Cattle Worship, Marks The Start Of Rongali Bihu - The Assamese New Year

Jorhat: Villagers in Jogibari, Golaghat, marked the beginning of the week-long Rongali Bihu festival with 'Goru Bihu', the day dedicated to the care and worship of cattle. Local BJP MLA Mrinal Saikia joined the festivities, where cows were bathed in ponds, applied with turmeric paste, and offered traditional treats.

"Bohag Bihu celebrations have begun today. On Goru Bihu, we bathe the cows, care for them, and review their health," Saikia said. "Though tractors have replaced ploughing cattle, villagers still bring milch cows for this sacred ritual," Saikia added.

The tradition was echoed in Manaimaji village in Jorhat, where locals bathed their cattle by the riverside. "We are trying to preserve our tradition and culture through this," said Arabinda Bora, a local resident.

In urban centres like Guwahati, the spirit remains strong. "We may not have cows, but we celebrate by greeting elders, exchanging gifts, and enjoying traditional foods like 'pitha' and curd," said Vipul Sharma.

Goru Bihu symbolises deep gratitude for livestock's role in agrarian life. As Mihir, a resident, said, "At home, we take blessings and prepare festive food. Bihu is about love, respect and joy." (With PTI Inputs)