Gold Cost Leaves Jewellers Lost, Hits New Peak

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 21, 2025 at 2:21 PM IST

Gold prices just hit an all-time peak of over 98,500 per 10g for 24 karats. The global economy is seeing a bit of an uncertain period due to the Trump Tariffs and the US-China trade war. This erratic period has caused people to invest in a comparatively safer option, jacking up the prices. The Tariffs have also led to a drop in the US Dollar, making gold priced in USD more affordable when bought using other currencies.  

Venkatachalam S, a jeweller, explained that this can be seen as a good news, bad news situation. "The positive aspect is that the value of our stock has gone up, but the downside is that our business has reduced," he said.

The price rise may even wipe out the need of the independent goldsmith. "The work is very less because of the high price and the big shops have readymade stuff," Ayappan, a traditional goldsmith told PTI.

The consumers not looking at gold as an investment option but for personal use only have also been affected by this rise. "The price is quite high right now. We cannot buy the same amount of gold that we could earlier," a customer, Anil Kumar acknowledged. As people continue to await a drop in the price, these unpredictable times give them no assurance.

