Goa Unveils Vibrant Beaches, Electrifying Nightlife For New Tourist Season

Panaji: Beaches bustling with tourists, shacks alive with excitement, and a vibrant nightlife signal the onset of a promising tourist season along Goa’s stunning coast. The shacks, which have sprung up just in time, are the perfect spots for visitors to unwind, while they savour delicious food and peacefully gaze out into the sea.

The first chartered flight touched down in Goa this month, marking the official start of the tourist season. With the southwest monsoon now behind us, the countdown to Diwali and Christmas celebrations has begun, and the air is laden with excitement and anticipation of a great season.