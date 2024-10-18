thumbnail

Goa Unveils Vibrant Beaches, Electrifying Nightlife For New Tourist Season

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Panaji: Beaches bustling with tourists, shacks alive with excitement, and a vibrant nightlife signal the onset of a promising tourist season along Goa’s stunning coast. The shacks, which have sprung up just in time, are the perfect spots for visitors to unwind, while they savour delicious food and peacefully gaze out into the sea. 

The first chartered flight touched down in Goa this month, marking the official start of the tourist season. With the southwest monsoon now behind us, the countdown to Diwali and Christmas celebrations has begun, and the air is laden with excitement and anticipation of a great season. 

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GOAGOA BEACHESNIGHTLIFE IN GOATOURIST SEASON GOA

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Jaipur: Sanganer Prints In High Demand During Festive Season

Jaipur: Sanganer Prints In High Demand During Festive Season

1 Min Read

Oct 17, 2024

Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, second left, waves to residents as visit the site of Thursday's Israeli airstrike in Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.

Explained: Why Are Gulf Nations Concerned About Potential Israeli Attacks On Iran's Oil Facilities?

1 Min Read

Oct 15, 2024

Kerala Man Infected With Rare Bacterial Disease: What is Murine Typhus

Explained | Kerala Man Contracts Murine Typhus: What Is This Rare Disease

1 Min Read

Oct 15, 2024

Marigold Flowers: A Symbolic Tradition In Mexico's Day Of The Dead Celebrations

Marigold Flowers: A Symbolic Tradition In Mexico's Day Of The Dead Celebrations

1 Min Read

Oct 15, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

From Sunglasses To Morning Walk, EAM Jaishankar Blends Diplomacy With Style In Islamabad

Congress's Dismal Show In Jammu and Kashmir: A Post-Election Analysis

Born in England, Now Heading J&K In Its New Avatar: Who Is Omar Abdullah?

Solar Energy Powers An Entire Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.