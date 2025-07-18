Goa Launches Its First Private Solar-Electric Boat Service

Panaji: Goa launched its first private solar-electric cruise boat service on Thursday, making a significant step toward promoting clean and sustainable energy in the maritime sector. The service was inaugurated by Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant at the Panjim Floating Jetty in Panaji. The vessel has been jointly developed by Goa Solar Power House and LRAJ Green Solutions Pvt. Ltd. It is designed to offer an eco-friendly and efficient mode of transport for both locals and tourists using Goa's inland waterways.

Speaking at the launch, CM Sawant praised the private initiative and assured government support. "Such solar ferry boats are very important for Goa. They can be used for tourism and also as water taxis. We will provide all necessary permissions," he said. The boat is equipped with air-conditioned seating, CCTV surveillance, washrooms, and other comfort features. According to the company officials, the vessel can operate for up to nine hours on fully charged batteries, aided by solar power. (with PTI inputs)