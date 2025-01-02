Glow Park In Ahmedabad Illuminates Sabarmati Riverfront

Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has launched a new illuminated attraction, the 'Glow Garden', at the Sabarmati Riverfront. Designed to bring the garden to life after dark, it is set to open to the public on January 3, 2025, coinciding with the annual International Flower Show in the city.

"We have established the 'Glow Garden' at the riverfront, beside the flower park. It will open on January 3, 2025, alongside the annual International Flower Show in Ahmedabad. Gardens usually remain empty at night, so the purpose of creating this night garden is to attract more people to visit the garden during the night," said Dev Chaudhary, Deputy Municipal Commissioner of Ahmedabad.

The park, built around a jungle theme, showcases 54 illuminated sculptures of animals like tigers, lions, and giraffes, along with decorative elements such as cherry trees and butterflies. The garden also features LED-lit pathways, interactive zones, and theme areas for a memorable nighttime experience.

"We have installed 54 different types of lighting elements based on a jungle theme. Swings, benches, and pathways are illuminated to provide a great experience for the people of Ahmedabad," Chaudhary added. The 'Glow Garden' is expected to be a vibrant attraction, enhancing the Sabarmati Riverfront experience for visitors. (With PTI Inputs)