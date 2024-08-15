Gautam Adani Seeks Blessings Of Sai Baba

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 14 hours ago

thumbnail
Gautam Adani visited the Sai Baba shrine in Shirdi on Thursday (ETV Bharat/Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust Shirdi)

Shirdi (Maharashtra): Founder and Chairman of Adani Group Gautam Adani sought blessings of Sai Baba here along with his wife on Thursday. Adani offered flowers and a colourful shawl to Sai Baba. Adani also visited Dwarkmai and Gurustan and also offered prayers there. 

Chief Executive Officer of Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust Goraksh Gadilkar and former BJP MP Sujay Vikhe Patil presented a shawl and idol of Sai Baba to Gautam Adani. After paying obeisance, Gautam Adani came out from VIP Gate Number 2 and sat in the car of Sujay Vijay Patil. Sujay drove the car and it is understood that they headed to Sujay Vikhe Patil's residence.

GAUTAM ADANISUJAY VIKHE PATILSHIRDISAI BABASHIRDI SAI BABA

