Gangotri, Yamunotri Highways Blocked As Landslides Hit Uttarkashi; Several Vehicles Stranded

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 25, 2025 at 5:08 PM IST

1 Min Read

Uttarkashi: Continuous heavy rainfall has disrupted normal life in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, leading to multiple landslides and road subsidence. Both the Gangotri and Yamunotri highways have been blocked at several points, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded. On the Gangotri highway, a major landslide near Nalpauni has caused heavy stone and boulder falls, creating long queues of vehicles. Despite ongoing efforts, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is struggling to clear debris due to intermittent rainfall. The highway was also blocked earlier on Monday morning near Sainja and Maluna, further adding to commuter woes.

The Yamunotri Highway remains shut due to road sinking and the continuous fall of debris and rocks. Residents of Yamuna Dham and nearby villagers are now forced to walk several kilometres to reach their tehsil headquarters for essential work. Locals have urged the National Highways department to expedite clearance operations.

National Highways Executive Engineer Manoj Rawat stated that persistent erosion and rockfall are hampering repair efforts. Meanwhile, concerns persist in Syanachatti, where a temporary lake has formed on the Yamuna River due to debris accumulation from Kupda Khad. Irrigation Department Executive Engineer Panni Lal confirmed that machinery is being deployed to clear the blockage and prevent further risk.

