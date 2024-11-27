Ganga Pollution Concerns Loom Over Maha Kumbh Preparations In Prayagraj

Uttar Pradesh gears up to host one of the world’s largest religious gatherings, Maha Kumbh, in Prayagraj. The festival is set to begin on January 13 next year and will continue until February 26.

While the event attracts millions seeking spiritual cleansing, a major concern remains - the pollution in the river Ganga. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) recently observed that water quality in the Ganga is deteriorating due to the discharge of sewage into the river.

According to the NGT, there is a gap of 128 million litres per day in sewage treatment in Prayagraj district. However, the Mela authorities say that they are working to address the issue, and all measures will be taken to ensure that no untreated sewage flows into the river.

According to Vivek Chaturvedi, Deputy Mela Officer, "Whatever orders and instructions have been issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to us are being followed. We are committed to ensuring their proper compliance and are actively working to ensure it. According to the survey conducted by the Ganga Control Unit and the Municipal Corporation, we have tracked more than 81 sewage lines, and actions are ongoing in 37 sewage lines for tapping. We are ensuring that no untapped (untreated) water flows into the Ganga during the Maha Kumbh."

The Maha Kumbh is held once every 12 years. This year over 40 crore saints and devotees are expected to gather to take a sacred dip in the Sangam during this momentous event.