Ganesh Chaturthi At Palace Of Former Goa Ruler

By PTI

Published : 17 hours ago

thumbnail
Ganesh Chaturthi At Palace Of Former Goa Ruler (PTI)

South Goa: The palace of the erstwhile ruler of Goa, Raje Saundekar, has been hosting the Ganesh Chaturthi festival for over three centuries. Traditionally, two idols of Lord Ganesh are worshipped in this palace, located in Nagueshi village in South Goa. While one idol is for the palace inhabitants, the other, painted in golden colours, is for the general public.

"Basically we have two Ganpatis. One is the bigger Ganpati, which is the village Ganpati. Earlier it used to be that not every household had its own Ganpati. So, being the Rajwada (Ruler), they used to keep the Ganpatis here. So, that tradition has continued for many generations. So, I am not exactly sure how many years it has been. It has probably been more than 100 years," Raje Saundekar, a descendant of the Sundekar Dynasty said. 

The Saundekar dynasty spanned from Northern Karnataka to some parts of Goa, including the current talukas of Sanguem, Canacona and Quepem. Clay Idol artisan Nandadeep Naik has created the Ganesh Idol for the palace this year.

"From this year onwards, I have taken up the responsibility that until the time I live, I will make this idol. This is because the history of the idol is such that the artisan who takes up this work, will have to make it until they die. There is a lot of history and mysticism associated with this idol. It is not an ordinary idol," Naik said. 

According to Raje, the current caretaker of the palace, the gates open to the public only during special festivals. "Ganpati is the main festival. So, it is open to the public. Even in Chaitra Purnima, that is in April, the palace is open. We have a stage here only in the compound. And, there are Natak Utsav (Theatre performances) going on for a week or so. And at the end of Chaitra, we have Rath Utsav," he said. 

Visitors get a rare chance to see the palace in all its grandeur, with various artworks and weapons on display during the few occasions the gates are open to the public.

TAGGED:

GANESH CHATURTHIRAJE SAUNDEKARPALACE OF FORMER GOA RULER

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Gujjar Community In Banihal Threatens To Boycott Polls

J&K Assembly Elections: Gujjar Community In Banihal Threatens To Boycott Polls

2 Min Read

Sep 11, 2024

'Laddu Prasad' Dispenser To Be Introduced At Mahakaleshwar Temple In MP's Ujjain

'Laddu Prasad' Dispenser To Be Introduced At Mahakaleshwar Temple In MP's Ujjain

1 Min Read

Sep 11, 2024

First Apple Harvest Begins In Kashmir

First Apple Harvest Begins In Kashmir

1 Min Read

Sep 11, 2024

The areas in Hanoi, which are affected by Typhoon Yagi

Vietnamese Communities Underwater After Typhoon Yagi Tears Through North

1 Min Read

Sep 10, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Average Household Spending on Food Less Than Half for 1st Time in Modern India

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Blind Teaseller Kapil Parmar Wins India's First Medal In Judo At Paralympics

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.