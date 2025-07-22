'Gahrebaaz': Traditional Horse Competition That Unites Prayagraj In Every Sawan

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 22, 2025 at 3:53 PM IST

1 Min Read

Prayagraj: Traditional horse carts roll through the streets of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj in an event known as 'Gahrebaazi' every Monday during the holy month of Sawan. This 200-year-old tradition unfolds between the old and new Yamuna bridges, drawing large crowds from across the state and beyond. According to participants, Gahrebaazi celebrates the graceful gait and rhythmic elegance of the horses rather than speed or competition.

A horse owner, Kripa Shankar Tripathi, shared insights into a rich tradition. "The practice of Gahrebaazi in Prayagraj is over 200 years old. It is believed to be inspired by the legend of the Samudra Manthan (the churning of the ocean), during which a divine horse emerged. Since then, our ancestors have focused not on racing but on appreciating the gait and elegance of the horses. This unique tradition has been carried forward for over two centuries, " he said.

Krishna Maharaj, the event's organiser, stated, "Gahrebaazi is a 200-year-old tradition. Initially held in Teliyarganj, it was moved due to traffic issues. The event takes place each year during Sawan and showcases the Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb, with participation from all communities—Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, and Christian."

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GAHREBAAZITRADITIONAL HORSE COMPETITIONPRAYAGRAJUTTAR PRADESHSAWAN 2025

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

'Orange' Alert For Heavy Rain In 6 Districts Of Uttarakhand; Schools To Remain Shut In Dehradun

'Orange' Alert For Heavy Rain In 6 Districts Of Uttarakhand; Schools To Remain Shut In Dehradun

July 21, 2025 at 5:20 PM IST
Pykara waterfalls in Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu witnessed a surge in tourist footfall on Sunday

Tamil Nadu: Tourists Flock To Pykara Waterfalls As Dam Water Release Turns It Into A Visual Treat

July 21, 2025 at 1:57 PM IST
PM Modi Lauds Army's Operation Sindoor In Address Ahead Of Monsoon Session

PM Modi Lauds Army's Operation Sindoor In Address Ahead Of Monsoon Session

July 21, 2025 at 11:37 AM IST
Traders In Moradabad Report Surge In Demand For 'Narmada Shivlings' During Sawan Month

UP: Traders In Moradabad Report Surge In Demand For 'Narmada Shivlings' During Sawan Month

July 20, 2025 at 2:55 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Meet Moina Kramchapi, Young Entrepreneur From Assam Who Blends Handcrafted Tea Production With Tourism

Exclusive | CRPF To Incorporate Compulsory BMI In Training Manual

From Almost Becoming CA To Dhadak 2: Siddhant Chaturvedi Opens Up On Dreams, Struggles, And Self-Discovery | Interview

Houseboat Fires In Kashmir's Iconic Dal Lake Spark Innovation: Self-navigating Boat With UK Patent

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.