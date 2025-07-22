'Gahrebaaz': Traditional Horse Competition That Unites Prayagraj In Every Sawan

Prayagraj: Traditional horse carts roll through the streets of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj in an event known as 'Gahrebaazi' every Monday during the holy month of Sawan. This 200-year-old tradition unfolds between the old and new Yamuna bridges, drawing large crowds from across the state and beyond. According to participants, Gahrebaazi celebrates the graceful gait and rhythmic elegance of the horses rather than speed or competition.

A horse owner, Kripa Shankar Tripathi, shared insights into a rich tradition. "The practice of Gahrebaazi in Prayagraj is over 200 years old. It is believed to be inspired by the legend of the Samudra Manthan (the churning of the ocean), during which a divine horse emerged. Since then, our ancestors have focused not on racing but on appreciating the gait and elegance of the horses. This unique tradition has been carried forward for over two centuries, " he said.

Krishna Maharaj, the event's organiser, stated, "Gahrebaazi is a 200-year-old tradition. Initially held in Teliyarganj, it was moved due to traffic issues. The event takes place each year during Sawan and showcases the Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb, with participation from all communities—Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, and Christian."