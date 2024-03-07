Funeral procession for monkey which died of ill health in UP's Bahua

Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh): When human beings are losing love and compassion for fellow beings in the materialistic world. Residents of the Bahua town in the Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh set an example by taking out a funeral procession for a monkey, which died of ill health, and performed last rites as per Hindu customs. The incident has become a hot topic of discussion across the district.

A sick monkey died in the Bahua town on Wednesday. What the residents did after that is being discussed in the entire district. The monkey's funeral procession was taken out accompanied by a band. Many villagers participated in the last journey and the monkey was cremated as per Hindu rituals. By doing this, the villagers have set an example to fellow human beings, who fight over petty issues and will not communicate thereafter.

The incident took place in the Bahua town under the Lalauli Police Station area. A monkey had come here from the forest about a month ago. The monkey used to roam on the rooftops of houses in the town. One day, the monkey was found lying unconscious on a terrace. Seeing this, the landlord informed the people of the neighbourhood.

The people, who reached there, informed the veterinarian about the monkey being ill. After this, the monkey's treatment continued for months, but was not cured. It died on Wednesday afternoon due to illness. After this, the villagers decided to cremate the monkey.

Expressing their love for the animal, the residents took out the funeral procession through various roads in the town, accompanied by the band. After following all the religious procedures, the residents bid farewell to the monkey with moist eyes. The humanitarian approach of residents is being appreciated in the entire district.