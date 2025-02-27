Frozen Chips: Northern France, The New Eldorado With A Belgian Touch

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 27, 2025, 9:04 PM IST

Bourbourg (France): One factory at full capacity, another under construction, and more to come: over the last few years, there has been a proliferation of frozen chips factories in the north of France led by Belgian manufacturers in the absence of French know-how. 

In Bourbourg, near Dunkirk (northern France), it takes 90 minutes for a potato to become chips, after being cleaned, steamed, cut, blanched, pre-cooked, weighed and packed.  

Director of the Clarebout site in Bourbourg, David Caron said, "Overall, we work with around a thousand producers in the vicinity of the factory. One of the main reasons for setting up the plant here was its proximity to local producers. The goal was to have a factory in France to produce 'Made in France' products and to collaborate with French producers. The majority of our suppliers are located within a 150 km radius of the plant."

"Of course, we export all over Europe. We also export to North America, South America, the Middle East, and Asia. I’d say we truly cover the entire globe," Caron added. 

Co-founder of Ecofrost Péronne, Mattieu Lenglet said, "Here, we’re on a 13-hectare site where we’re building a factory of approximately 45,000 m². In the long run, we’ll need 400,000 to 500,000 tonnes of potatoes, which represents around 12,000 hectares of farmland. That means working with roughly 600 to 700 farmers from the region. In terms of employment, we’re looking at around 200 direct jobs." (With AFP Inputs)

TAGGED:

FRANCENEW ELDORADOBELGIAN TOUCHFROZEN CHIPS

