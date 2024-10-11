thumbnail

From Accident To Innovation: Wayanad Farmer Earns Patent For New Turmeric Strain

Wayanad: Veteran farmer Alanchery Balakrishnan from Wayanad has been granted a patent for a new variety of turmeric, designated as 916, by the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers' Rights Authority under the Government of India.

The Unique variety emerged from an unexpected discovery in 2009 when Balakrishnan, while cultivating various turmeric types, found a golden-coloured stand after clearing debris from a plant he had uprooted. 

"I used to cultivate different varieties of turmeric, but they weren't profitable. I found one strand, which was golden in colour," Balakrishnan recounted. 

After identifying the plant's potential for higher yield and vibrant hue, Balakrishnan collaborated with the Agriculture Department for further experimentation. he presented the seeds, which were grown into saplings for testing. the results confirmed the saplings produced high-quality turmeric, revealing that the new variant was the result of natural cross-breeding among existing varieties. 

Balakrishnan's agricultural innovations have earned him several accolades, including the Farmer Scientist Award in 2008 and the National Agricultural Award in 2009. In 2023, he was recognised by the State Biodiversity Board for his significant contributions to plant conservation. 

