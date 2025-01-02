Sadhus Begin Arriving In Prayagraj Ahead Of Maha Kumbh Mela

Prayagraj: With the Maha Kumbh Mela set to begin on January 13, Sadhus from various akhadas, saints and seers have started arriving in Prayagraj. The religious event, held every 12 years, will continue until February 26 and is likely to attract around 40 crore devotees, making it one of the largest gatherings in the world.

Among the early arrivals is Mahant Mahakal Giri Maharaj, who has kept his left hand raised for the last nine years as part of his spiritual discipline. "We become sadhus. leaving everything behind to serve Sanatan Dharma. For nine years, I have kept my hand raised, practising yoga and chanting bhajans as an offering to the world's welfare," he shared.

Another prominent figure, Geetanand Ji Maharaj of Aawahan Akhada, has drawn attention with his elaborate headgear made of 2.25 lakh Rudraksha beads, weighing approximately 45 Kg. Known as 'Rudraksha Baba', he explained, "I pledged to devote 12 years of my life to this austerity, starting from Prayagraj. Six years have passed, and I will complete my resolution during the Ardh Kumbh."

As the Maha Kumbh approaches, the city is abuzz with preparations to accommodate millions of pilgrims seeking spiritual enlightenment and blessings. (With PTI Inputs)