Friends of Coconut Tree: Goa Revamps Coconut Harvesting

'Friends of Coconut Tree' is an initiative launched in Goa by the Goa Agricultural Department, under Chief Minister, Dr. Pramod Sawant, in partnership with Coconut Development Board, Kochi. This programs aims to revive an age old tradition ingrained in the Goan culture and furnish it with modern techniques to increase safety and efficiency. The aim of the program is to endow the youth with the contemporary knowledge and an up-to-date skillset so that they can continue the craft of coconut harvesting.

Goa has a thriving coconut economy but requires an increased amount of skilled workers. The project is trying to address this gap. The program teaches the youth how to climb trees with the aid of safety machinery as opposed to the customary jute rope, but the training does not end there. It educates the youth on the appropriate coconut farming and cultivation techniques. The initiative covers all the bases such as application of fertilizers and plant watering routines as to provide them with a strong foundation.

"This program is necessary because most households have at least one or two coconut trees, and at least one person in the family should have the skill to know when and how to harvest them," believes Shweta Khushali Gaonkar, a coconut harvesting trainer.