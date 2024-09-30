French Fries Face Off At World Championship In Northern France

Arras (France): The French Fries World Championship is back for its second year. Thousands of people gather in Arras, in the North of France, to discover new candidates, who compete throughout the day in various events ranging from the "creative chip" to the "authentic chip" and the "world chip".

Researcher Gwen Maudet said, "Here's what we did. We had a little strategy: we went in two different queues, to taste two different chips. The "Momo phase", the trendy stuff, we realised that it is some merchandising. But other chips did surprise us."

Marie-Laure Fréchet, project manager for the French Fries World Championship said, "We stand for fresh homemade chips. This means that when we make a chip, we start by choosing the right variety of potatoes. We adapt according to the season because potatoes evolve. It's also a seasonal product. Chips are seasonal. Chips don't taste the same in September as they do in June, for example. It's also a question of know-how because you have to choose the right fat. You have to play with the temperature. So it really is a culinary heritage and a real skill."