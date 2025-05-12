France: World War II-Era US Army Vehicles On Display And Up For Auction In Isère Countryside

France: Several World War II-era American military vehicles are on display in the quiet countryside of Isere, as collector Jacques Lascoumes opens his vast estate to the public. The rusting relics, collected over decades by his father, are now drawing interest from vintage machinery lovers and historians alike.

Jacques explains that his father, a trained mechanic, saw the potential in surplus military vehicles after WWII. He said, "He had actually noticed that the surplus from the First World War had been sold until the start of the Second WW. In 1945, he was about twenty years old. He himself is a trained mechanic and he decides to get involved because he notices that the equipment is particularly well designed. And so he gets involved in it."

As demand shifted from professional users to passionate collectors, attention to detail became key. He said, "For tanks in particular, it is where people become the most demanding. They want bolts to have period markings and are willing to spend ten minutes restoring a screw, because it is from that time. It's passion. There is no difference, if you will, in method between a philatelist and a tank collector. In both cases, it's the detail. As I usually say, it's the edge of the stamp that makes the difference."

Among the enthusiasts is Remi Nater, who owns a 1942 Dodge. He said, "I'm looking into precisely where it would have landed. So I'm waiting. I've sent the paperwork, I'm waiting to find out."

"When I bought it, it was in bad condition. So I fixed it up more or less, in my own way," he added. Belgian engine manufacturer Andrea Costa reflects on the historical weight. He said, "These machines were made for war, 80 years ago. And when I see this, the first thing that comes to my mind is that I want to restore all these vehicles." (with AFP inputs)