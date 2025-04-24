France Breaks The Record For The World's Largest Strawberry Cake

Argenteuil, France: Some 350 kilos of strawberries, 150 kilos of sugar, 415 kilos of crème pâtissière and 4,000 eggs: a pastry shop in Argenteuil (Val-d'Oise) has beaten the record for the world's largest strawberry cake, with a cake certified at 121.88 meters long. With this record, certified by a Guinness Book of Records referee, France regains the world record for the longest strawberry cake, held since 2019 by Italy with a 100.48 m cake.

Zineb Hajji, a pastry student said, "We started working on Monday, last week, with the cookies, creams and so on. And last night, we came in at midnight, and worked all night, and all day now too."

Youssef El Gatou, record winner and manager of Maison Héloïse pastry shop, said, "A strawberry cake is a classic, a cake that represents festive moments, family moments. This cake weighs around 1.2 tonnes, made with 4,000 eggs, and strawberries weighing 350 kg."

Smain Yahiaoui, pastry chef in a Vuitton cafe in Japan, said, "There was a lot of logistical work involved in setting up the largest strawberry cake."

Anouk de Timary, referee for Guinness World Records, briefed on the criteria required for the record to be validated. She said, The strawberry cake respects the traditional recipe for a strawberry cake, that it is composed of cream, strawberries and a cookie. I also check that the cake is uniform, that there is no separation between the different cakes that have been assembled together to make the world's longest strawberry cake. So, I'm looking at the cake, and there's absolutely no separation." (with AFP inputs)