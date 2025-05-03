Folding British Bike From World War II Stored By Family In UP In Working Condition

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 3, 2025 at 4:47 PM IST

1 Min Read

The city of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh houses a rare piece of World War II memorabilia. Mohammad Rafiq, a vintage vehicle enthusiast, got a hold of a folding paratrooper motorbike in a military auction. This antique was used by the British soldiers. When Rafiq passed away, the artifact was passed on to his family, who took good care of it.

His son, Intekhab Alam, said "These vehicles have been in our house since before we were born, and our father had a great interest in them. We have quite a few things from the World War at home, which our father carefully preserved." 

The bike is a popular tourist attraction and for good reason. An artifact from World War II which is in working condition is no joke. "I've never seen a vehicle like this before. I don't really know how it was made in those days, but it’s a very impressive vehicle," commented Miraj Ahmad, an amazed tourist. 

The Alam family will continue to take care of this iconic piece and preserve it not only as a part of history but as an ode to a father's fascination. 

