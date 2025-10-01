Flower Markets In Tamil Nadu Report Significant Boost In Sales During Festive Season

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 1, 2025 at 2:30 PM IST

1 Min Read
Thoothukudi: Flower markets in Thoothukudi town of Tamil Nadu are teeming with customers making purchases in the festive season. Brimming with vibrant colours, the flower stalls are filled with fresh blooms ranging from Jasmine and Roses to the striking Pichi. 

"Tomorrow is Saraswati Puja and ahead of Vijaya Dashami, the demand for flowers are high in the Thoothukudi flower market. Pichi and Jasmine flowers are Rs 1000 per kg, Sambangi flowers at Rs. 300 per kg and Roses at Rs. 400 per kg. Whatever the price is people are buying them,” said Muthu, a florist. 

Used for decorations and offerings, such is the high demand for them, that the prices of some of these varieties have soared to around 1,000 rupees per kilogram. Similarly, in far west of the state, Coimbatore's flower markets are also witnessing a similar surge in sales. 

Despite the high demand, customers say that prices have by and large remained steady for over a month, fuelling the festive rush. According to a flower seller in the city, except for Jasmines, the prices of other varieties have in fact reduced. With Dussehra on Thursday, expected to keep the festive shopping spirit alive, sellers are hoping to see an even more significant boost in their sales.

