Flood-Like Situation In Sabarmati River As Dam Water Released

Ahmedabad: A flood-like situation has developed in the Sabarmati River after heavy discharge of water from Dharoi Dam reached Sant Sarovar, causing the river to overflow. The sudden surge has led to flooding of low-lying areas, damage to infrastructure, and suspension of work on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project along the river.

According to officials, 51,126 cusecs of water are currently being released into the Sabarmati through 25 barrage gates, each opened up to six feet. Authorities clarified that no water is being diverted to canals, which means the full discharge is flowing into the river. The rising water levels have submerged the lower promenade and forced the closure of the riverfront walkway as a precautionary measure. Residents have been placed on high alert.

Several villages in Ahmedabad district, including Dholka, Vatwa, Vejalpur, Bhat, and Daskroi, have reported flooding, while the rising river has washed away materials related to the bullet train project. Crowds gathering at the riverfront to witness the gushing flow have also led officials to issue warnings.

The Riverfront Development Corporation confirmed that the walkway was closed after water began reaching the pedestrian areas. Meanwhile, barrage authorities said they are closely monitoring inflows and may release more water if the levels continue to rise.

The district administration has urged people living on riverbanks to stay vigilant. Rescue and monitoring teams are on standby to deal with any worsening of the situation.