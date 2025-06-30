Fishing Community In Goa Celebrate Sangodd Festival With Pomp And Fervour

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 30, 2025 at 1:45 PM IST

1 Min Read

Assolna: The coastal village of Assolna in Goa came alive on Sunday with the vibrant celebration of the Sangodd festival, held in conjunction with the Feast of Saints Peter and Paul, the patron saints of fishermen. Assolna reverberates with fervent jubilation as Sangodd festivities unfold amidst tradition and maritime fervour in coastal Goa.

Goa's maritime traditions deeply rooted for centuries, were highlighted alongside spiritual heritage during this vibrant event. Festival fervour erupts vibrantly in Goa's riverine villages and coastal hamlets symbolising faith and unity deeply among tight-knit fishing communities. 

Boats sailed across river, adorned elaborately with colourful finery and loud fanfare accompanying their passage with traditional dancing. Antone Juze a local resident, shared for Sangodd they festoon fishing boats and congregate quickly for a priest's solemn blessing. Father Romeo Godinho conducted ceremonies, including blessings over canoes with nets, very reverently by St Peter's statue. (With PTI inputs)

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SANGODD FESTIVALFISHING COMMUNITY IN GOAGOA CELEBRATE SANGODD FESTIVAL

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Alaknanda River In Spate: Floods Disrupt Chardham Yatra, Shiv Statue Submerged In Rudraprayag

Alaknanda River In Spate: Floods Disrupt Chardham Yatra, Shiv Statue Submerged In Rudraprayag

June 28, 2025 at 5:31 PM IST
UP: Shahjahanpur Police Sets Up 'Shishu Grihas' To Support Women Personnel

UP: Shahjahanpur Police Sets Up 'Shishu Grihas' To Support Women Personnel

June 27, 2025 at 2:57 PM IST
Herbal Forest In Tamil Nadu Revives After Cyclone Gaja

Herbal Forest In Tamil Nadu Revives After Cyclone Gaja

June 26, 2025 at 11:44 AM IST
Dara Harwan Farmers Hit Hard By Water Shortage As Heatwave Grips Jammu And Kashmir

Dara Harwan Farmers Hit Hard By Water Shortage As Heatwave Grips Jammu And Kashmir

June 25, 2025 at 12:35 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Pomegranate Pioneer: Why Maharashtra's IT Engineer Quit Lucrative Job To Grow And Export Fruits

Environment | Shipra In Madhya Pradesh, Another Holy River In Death Throes

Feeding Pigeons In Public ? You Could Be Contributing To Serious Health Risks

What Saturn’s Transit Means for Your Bones, Brain, and Burnout, Here’s How to Work with the Energy, Not Against It

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.