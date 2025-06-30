Fishing Community In Goa Celebrate Sangodd Festival With Pomp And Fervour

Assolna: The coastal village of Assolna in Goa came alive on Sunday with the vibrant celebration of the Sangodd festival, held in conjunction with the Feast of Saints Peter and Paul, the patron saints of fishermen. Assolna reverberates with fervent jubilation as Sangodd festivities unfold amidst tradition and maritime fervour in coastal Goa.

Goa's maritime traditions deeply rooted for centuries, were highlighted alongside spiritual heritage during this vibrant event. Festival fervour erupts vibrantly in Goa's riverine villages and coastal hamlets symbolising faith and unity deeply among tight-knit fishing communities.

Boats sailed across river, adorned elaborately with colourful finery and loud fanfare accompanying their passage with traditional dancing. Antone Juze a local resident, shared for Sangodd they festoon fishing boats and congregate quickly for a priest's solemn blessing. Father Romeo Godinho conducted ceremonies, including blessings over canoes with nets, very reverently by St Peter's statue. (With PTI inputs)