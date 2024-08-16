First Cow Sanctuary Ready at Chhattisgarh's Bemetara; Approved under National Gokul Scheme

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 16, 2024, 8:08 PM IST

thumbnail
Cow Sanctuary at Jhalam in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara (ETV Bharat)

Bemetara : Chhattisgarh's first cow sanctuary has been built on 72 acres in Jhalam on Bemetara-Navagarh road at a cost of Rs. 6 crore 57 lakh. This is unique in many ways. Firstly, it has received the title of being the first cow sanctuary of the state. Secondly, the preparation for the construction of this sanctuary began in the year 2015. After about 9 years, this sanctuary is now ready. It has been counted among the ambitious schemes of BJP. Now it is to be inaugurated by the chief minister. Currently, the sheds built in Jhalam Gau Abhyaar have the capacity to keep 180 cattle. Karchmari has also been appointed to take care of the cattle. Three veterinary doctors have also been appointed to take care of the health of the cattle.

''At present, 180 cattle are kept in the sheds built here. The Gau Abhyaar has the capacity to keep a total of 144 normal and 344 other cattle. All the cattle are properly taken care of here. Medical facilities are also available.'' - Dr. Rajendra Bhagat, Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry. Gau Seva Aayog is making arrangements to provide hay to the cattle. Pastures have also been made to provide green fodder to the cattle. Under the scheme, work was to be done for the conservation and promotion of the native breed of Kaushali cows. The calves were to be given to the cattle rearers after keeping them for 36 months, but the scheme could not be implemented till date. After 9 years, seeing the facilities being provided in the sanctuary, there is hope that the old schemes will be completed soon. 

''The CM's visit is proposed this month. We have held a meeting here regarding the CM's visit. We have held meetings three times before this as well. The preparations for the CM's visit to Jhalam are being given a concrete shape.'' - Ranbir Sharma, Collector, Bemetara. CM is going to visit Jhalam Gau Sanctuary in the month of August itself. Helipads are being built in Jhalam. The collector himself has held a meeting with the department officials regarding the CM's visit.

TAGGED:

COWCHHATTISGARHANIMAL HUSBANDRYGOKULCOW SANCTUARY

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Golf cart car for needy Kedarnath pilgrims

WATCH: Two Golf Cart Cars Procured for Elderly, Disabled Pilgrims at Kedarnath Dham; Ferried by Chinook Helicopter

1 Min Read

Aug 17, 2024

Gautam Adani visited the Sai Baba shrine in Shirdi on Thursday

Gautam Adani Seeks Blessings Of Sai Baba

1 Min Read

Aug 15, 2024

Special Puja for Hindu Victims in Bangladesh

WATCH: Special Puja Offered at Badrinath and Kedarnath Temples for Hindu Victims in Bangladesh Violence

1 Min Read

Aug 14, 2024

BMTC bus loses control, ploughs into traffic

WATCH: BMTC Bus Ploughs into Heavy Traffic, Hits Bikes and Cars; Providential Escape for Several Persons

1 Min Read

Aug 13, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Boeing Starliner Astronauts: What 6 Months In Space May Do To Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore's Perception Of Time

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

First Turbines Of India-Funded Mega Dam In Bhutan Start Operating

China's Growing 'Robotaxi' Fleet Sparks Concern, Wonder On Streets

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.