First Cow Sanctuary Ready at Chhattisgarh's Bemetara; Approved under National Gokul Scheme

Bemetara : Chhattisgarh's first cow sanctuary has been built on 72 acres in Jhalam on Bemetara-Navagarh road at a cost of Rs. 6 crore 57 lakh. This is unique in many ways. Firstly, it has received the title of being the first cow sanctuary of the state. Secondly, the preparation for the construction of this sanctuary began in the year 2015. After about 9 years, this sanctuary is now ready. It has been counted among the ambitious schemes of BJP. Now it is to be inaugurated by the chief minister. Currently, the sheds built in Jhalam Gau Abhyaar have the capacity to keep 180 cattle. Karchmari has also been appointed to take care of the cattle. Three veterinary doctors have also been appointed to take care of the health of the cattle.

''At present, 180 cattle are kept in the sheds built here. The Gau Abhyaar has the capacity to keep a total of 144 normal and 344 other cattle. All the cattle are properly taken care of here. Medical facilities are also available.'' - Dr. Rajendra Bhagat, Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry. Gau Seva Aayog is making arrangements to provide hay to the cattle. Pastures have also been made to provide green fodder to the cattle. Under the scheme, work was to be done for the conservation and promotion of the native breed of Kaushali cows. The calves were to be given to the cattle rearers after keeping them for 36 months, but the scheme could not be implemented till date. After 9 years, seeing the facilities being provided in the sanctuary, there is hope that the old schemes will be completed soon.

''The CM's visit is proposed this month. We have held a meeting here regarding the CM's visit. We have held meetings three times before this as well. The preparations for the CM's visit to Jhalam are being given a concrete shape.'' - Ranbir Sharma, Collector, Bemetara. CM is going to visit Jhalam Gau Sanctuary in the month of August itself. Helipads are being built in Jhalam. The collector himself has held a meeting with the department officials regarding the CM's visit.