First Apple Harvest Begins In Kashmir

Kupwara: The first apple crop harvest in Kashmir has begun in Kupwara district. The present crop of Gala Mast comes from high-density apple farming, which is proving to be a game-changer for the sector, as it brings high returns.

The orchard, where the first harvest is underway, is operated by the Horticulture Department. "We call this, the high-density apple plantation. This orchard covers almost 70 kanals. We can find different varieties at this orchard like the latest ones which have a high market value. We also have the gala series, king roat, and all the other new varieties are available at this orchard," Dr Shazia Hassan of the Horticulture Department said.

"Auctions are also held to sell these apples. When the fruit growers or bidders visit, they are shown a clip of the apples being harvested. It (apples) is almost ready," she said. This early yield, coupled with a harvest season in August, helped farmers avoid the risk of damage from untimely snowfall, a common issue with traditional apple varieties that are harvested in November. Apple farming is a high economic driver for the region and employs many. The Horticulture Department of Jammu and Kashmir has launched several initiatives to help apple farmers in the region. High-density plantation is one such scheme that was launched in 2021 and will run till March 2026.