First 100 Days: How Do Young Americans Feel About Trump?

By AFP

Published : April 27, 2025 at 2:04 PM IST

1 Min Read

Americans aged 19 to 31 comment on the first 100 days of Donald Trump's second term as president in Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, and Pennsylvania. They reflect on policy shifts, economic hopes, and what they see as deepening divides in the country they call home.

 25-year-old Grace Dignazio, a student and voter from Brooklyn, New York, says, "A lot of things are making me nervous - anti-immigration policy from him, also the language and divisive rhetoric that he's using, the exclusionary rhetoric, trying to divide, you know, citizens along racial and gender bylines. And also it makes me, I don't know, think about kind of like just the hateful language that is encoded in the way that he speaks and what he's trying to do."

19-year-old Victoria Arceta, a Bernie Sanders rally attendee, says she is scared for her future. "I'm scared for my entire generation. Currently, I'm in college. I go to El Camino College, and I am scared that if I do get out of college and I do graduate, what type of jobs will be there for me? I'm trying to find a job currently, and I've applied to a hundred-plus applications. For the past two, three months, it's just been application over week, over week, over week. And it's just, nothing came through."

'Just More Powerful': Trump Pushes Presidential Limits In First 100 Days

