Watch Live: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget 2025-26 Speech

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 1, 2025, 10:57 AM IST

Updated : Feb 1, 2025, 1:39 PM IST

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her eighth consecutive Union Budget today. One of the most anticipated announcements is a possible revision of income tax slabs, with speculation that the government may exempt incomes up to Rs 10 lakh from taxation to boost spending and provide relief to the middle class.On Friday, Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey in Parliament, which projected India's GDP growth at 6.3-6.8 per cent. The survey highlighted India's strong economic fundamentals, despite global uncertainties, and stressed fiscal consolidation and stable private consumption.Sitharaman, India's first full-time female Finance Minister, has delivered seven budgets, including an interim one in 2024. She is nearing the record of 10 budgets held by former PM Morarji Desai. In 2019, she replaced the traditional briefcase with a red 'Bahi-Khata' and later transitioned to a paperless format, a practice continuing today. Her 2020 speech remains the longest at 2 hours 40 minutes. This budget is expected to focus on economic stability, infrastructure, and reforms ahead of the next fiscal year.
Last Updated : Feb 1, 2025, 1:39 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FM NIRMALA SITHARAMANECONOMIC SURVEYBUDGET SESSIONBUDGET SPEECH LIVEUNION BUDGET 2025 26

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Addressing a joint session of Parliament, signalling the start of the Budget session, Murmu said the government has placed special focus on the education of youth and is creating new employment opportunities for them.

Watch: Prez Droupadi Murmu's Address To The Joint Sitting Of Parliament's Budget Session 2025

1 Min Read

Jan 31, 2025

Republic Day 2025: India Celebrates 75 Years Of Constitution With Grand Parade; Indonesian President Joins Celebrations

Republic Day 2025: India Celebrates 75 Years Of Constitution With Grand Parade; Indonesian President Joins Celebrations

1 Min Read

Jan 26, 2025

Sriharikota - Launch of PSLV C-60

Sriharikota: PSLV-C60 Launches SpaDeX Mission and 24 Payloads

1 Min Read

Dec 30, 2024

The mortal remains of former prime minister Manmohan Singh reached Delhi's Nighambodh Ghat crematorium for last rites on Saturday. The procession carrying Singh's mortal remains reached the crematorium at around 11.30 pm, where the last rites will be performed shortly.

Manmohan Singh Funeral LIVE: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s Final Journey Begins At Nighambodh Ghat

2 Min Read

Dec 28, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Union Budget 2025: Economists Suggest Tax Reforms, Focus on MSMEs, And Boosts For Education And Technology

Ahead Of Union Budget, Agriculture Experts Expect Enhancement Of Agri-Fund For Research, New-aged Technology

Share Of Sugar Industry In GDP Can Go Up To 3 Per Cent: Gadkari

Union Budget 2025: Traders Fear Collapse Without Support For Diamond Industry; Demand Tax Cuts, Improved Infrastructure

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.