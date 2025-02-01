Watch Live: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget 2025-26 Speech

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her eighth consecutive Union Budget today. One of the most anticipated announcements is a possible revision of income tax slabs, with speculation that the government may exempt incomes up to Rs 10 lakh from taxation to boost spending and provide relief to the middle class.On Friday, Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey in Parliament, which projected India's GDP growth at 6.3-6.8 per cent. The survey highlighted India's strong economic fundamentals, despite global uncertainties, and stressed fiscal consolidation and stable private consumption.Sitharaman, India's first full-time female Finance Minister, has delivered seven budgets, including an interim one in 2024. She is nearing the record of 10 budgets held by former PM Morarji Desai. In 2019, she replaced the traditional briefcase with a red 'Bahi-Khata' and later transitioned to a paperless format, a practice continuing today. Her 2020 speech remains the longest at 2 hours 40 minutes. This budget is expected to focus on economic stability, infrastructure, and reforms ahead of the next fiscal year.

