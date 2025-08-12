Female Cheetah From Kuno National Park Strays Into Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur

Published : August 12, 2025 at 4:18 PM IST

Sawai Madhopur: A female cheetah from Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park strayed into Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur. The incident took place in Karira village in the Ranthambore region on Tuesday. The big cat hunted two goats tied in the enclosures of villagers Brajmohan and Nanji Gurjar. The cheetah then remained near its prey for a long time.

On receiving the information, forest department officials from Ranthambore and Kuno Sanctuary rushed to the spot and tranquilised the animal.

Ranthambore Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ramanand Bhakar said, "The cheetah hunted two goats in the village. Our team, along with Kuno Sanctuary officials, tranquilised it," he said.

Ranthambore Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Anup K. R. said that Kuno Sanctuary lies about 5-6 km beyond Chambal Sanctuary, and this is not the first such incident.

"Earlier, too, cheetahs have crossed the Chambal region and entered Rajasthan. Today, a female cheetah named Jwala strayed into Karira village, where it hunted two goats. The Kuno team tranquillised her and took her back to the sanctuary,” he added.

