Fears Rise For Elderly UK Couple Held In Afghanistan

Chicago: The family of an elderly British couple who have been detained in Afghanistan for six months have begun to fear the worst, with concerns mounting over the health of Peter and Barbie Reynolds.

"You have to remember their age, 80 and 76," says Jonathan Reynolds, one of the couple's four children, who last spoke to his parents on 15 June. Afghanistan's Taliban authorities have refused to detail why Peter and Barbie were arrested in February. Speaking to AFP via video link from Chicago, Jonathan explains that "they were told by the judge that they were not guilty of any crimes."

"June 15th was when I spoke to them last. So that was six weeks ago. And two weeks ago, I know they were alive, but they're in a place that you just wouldn't know. How would I know if they were no longer alive? Who's going to call me? The Taliban's never called me. Who's going to call? I don't know."

Jonathan said he is more concerned abuot his dad's life being in danger because of his heart ailment. "He needs an ECG and blood tests, EEG, CT scans, he needs all of that, a MR scan of his head...that's very important that we get him the right medical care, because I think that could mean whether he lives short term or much longer," he said.

"You have to remember their age. My dad has had heart attacks, he has heart problems, he has a stent in his heart, he has had skin cancer that's coming back on his face. I hear he's got a lot of stuff on his face happening. And my mum's just weak. And so... partly you have to remember their age, 80 and 76. So their bodies are not used to being put through this, you know, they've been trapped. They're sleeping on a little mattress on the floor."