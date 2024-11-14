Farooq Abdullah Reaches Sangaldan Via Train From Srinagar

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

Jammu: Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah on Thursday reached Ramban Sangaldan via train from Srinagar to offer condolences to journalist Shabbir Wani on the death of his sister. 

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah was accompanied by other senior party leaders, including MLA Banihal Sajad Shaheen, and District Chairperson Ramban Shamshada Shan.

Abdulla received a rousing welcome from party workers at Sangaldan railway station. Later, Abdullah visited journalist Shabbir Wani's home as two weeks ago, his sister passed away. Since then, various political, social, and religious figures have been visiting Wani to express their condolences.

He extended his condolences, offered words of comfort to the grieving family, and prayed for the deceased’s forgiveness.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FAROOQ ABDULLAHSANGALDANTRAINSRINAGARFAROOQ ABDULLAH

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Lucknow Resident Leaves Lucrative US Job To Grow Saffron Using Aeroponics

Lucknow Resident Leaves Lucrative US Job To Grow Saffron Using Aeroponics

1 Min Read

Nov 14, 2024

Exhibition At National Museum In Delhi Celebrates Rich History Of Hindi Language

Exhibition At National Museum In Delhi Celebrates Rich History Of Hindi Language

1 Min Read

Nov 14, 2024

Uttarakhand Towns Losing Their Charm To Rising Pollution Levels

Uttarakhand Towns Losing Their Charm To Rising Pollution Levels

1 Min Read

Nov 14, 2024

Shama Chak In Jammu Becomes First Village To Receive 24-hour Water Supply Under Jal Jeevan Mission

Shama Chak In Jammu Becomes First Village To Receive 24-hour Water Supply Under Jal Jeevan Mission

1 Min Read

Nov 14, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.