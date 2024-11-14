Farooq Abdullah Reaches Sangaldan Via Train From Srinagar

Jammu: Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah on Thursday reached Ramban Sangaldan via train from Srinagar to offer condolences to journalist Shabbir Wani on the death of his sister.

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah was accompanied by other senior party leaders, including MLA Banihal Sajad Shaheen, and District Chairperson Ramban Shamshada Shan.

Abdulla received a rousing welcome from party workers at Sangaldan railway station. Later, Abdullah visited journalist Shabbir Wani's home as two weeks ago, his sister passed away. Since then, various political, social, and religious figures have been visiting Wani to express their condolences.

He extended his condolences, offered words of comfort to the grieving family, and prayed for the deceased’s forgiveness.