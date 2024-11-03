Farmers Play Stone War Celebrating Historical Defiance In Uttarakhand's Patia Village

Almora: The unique tradition of stone wars, known locally as Bagwal, will be played in Patia village on Sunday as part of Gorvadhan Puja. This spirited event, which involves villagers from four neighbouring communities, showcases a historical victory over oppression.

Jaideep Bisht from Kotuli village recounted that farmers once defended their crops from a tyrannical king named Bagwali by hurling stones, resulting in the deaths of five of his men. This fierce battle gave rise to the name Pachghatiya, and the stone war tradition has continued ever since.

The event pits four groups or Khaams—Pandey, Pilkhwal, Hardiya, and Kotuli—against each other in a lively contest that lasts about half an hour. Participants, mainly younger villagers, enthusiastically throw stones at one another. Following the battle, the wounded are treated with a traditional paste made of mud, ghee, and sugar.