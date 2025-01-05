Farmers In Thoothukudi Foresee Good Turmeric Prices Ahead Of Pongal Festival

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Farmers in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district are hopeful of good prices for their turmeric crops as the Pongal festival approaches. During this time, turmeric is not only used in rituals, but is also considered healthy for consumption.

According to local farmers, the region's heavy rainfall in the latter half of last year has significantly contributed to the flourishing of turmeric plants, resulting in a good yield ready for harvest.

Raja, a turmeric farmer, shared his optimism, “Due to good rainfall, the turmeric has grown well. It would be great if we could sell it for Rs 20 to 25 per kilogram. Vendors from various places, including Mumbai, will come to buy. We will send the turmeric to Chennai, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tiruchendur.” 

Farmers in the surrounding areas of Thoothukudi cultivate turmeric on nearly 100 acres of land each year, especially for the Pongal festival. Not only is the turmeric consumed locally, but it is also shipped to cities with a significant Tamil population, ensuring good demand during the festive season.

