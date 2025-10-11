Ace Farmer In Kerala's Wayanad Stuns With Paddy Portrait Of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

A farmer and paddy artist, Thayyil Praseed from Wayanad's Bathery in Kerala, has created a striking portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- a tribute on the BJP leader's 75th birthday. The cultivation is done in 10 acres of land, he uses diverse paddy varieties for natural shades and intricate detail in his artwork, and he welcomes everybody to come and witness the paddy art across the land.

The planting of paddy began on August 31st, and the PM's portrait gradually emerged as the paddy grew. The artwork has now come into life in partnership with another paddy artist, S Prasad.

About his experiences, S Prasad said that one among them was a uniquely designed series called 'Prenyaaverukal' (roots of love). It culminated as a series. It was done in a 3D design. It is reported to be the first 3D art in the world. It was created in a 3D image of various heights.

For Praseed, this is more than art, as he has set up a Rice Museum in Bathery, showcasing over 350 traditional paddy varieties that his family cultivates each year.

Recognising his exceptional contributions as a farmer, Praseed's innovative approach in agriculture has earned him the National Plant Genome Saviour Award in 2023. His previous creations include paddy portraits inspired by religious icons and cultural themes.