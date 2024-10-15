Explained: Why Are Gulf Nations Concerned About Potential Israeli Attacks On Iran's Oil Facilities?

Several Gulf countries are working actively to prevent potential Israeli attacks on Iran's oil facilities as the threat of a direct conflict between the two countries grows in the wake of the recent attacks on Lebanon.

Experts believe that if Israel targets the fuel installations in Iran, it would have massive repercussions on the global economy. “Not only the Middle East, the entire world is worried because if that happens, if oil and gas installations in Iran are targeted by Israel then actually the repercussions or the consequences are going to be extremely serious for all countries around the world for the global economy," Narendra Taneja, Expert on Energy and Geopolitics told PTI.

According to reports, Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar, are lobbying Washington to stop Israel from attacking Iran's oil sites. They have also reportedly refused to allow Israel to fly over their airspace for any attack on Iran. Experts say that efforts to stop an escalation of hostilities are vital to prevent serious consequences for the global economy.

Defence expert Qamar Agha said Saudi and Qatar have talked to US President Joe Biden and tried to convince him to ensure that Israel does not attack Iran at this moment because the war would spread into the region.

After the Iranian missile attack, it is being speculated that Israel may target oil or nuclear facilities in Iran. And Tehran can choose to respond with either a direct attack on Israel or shutting the Strait of Hormuz - the world's most important oil transit point, further flaring oil prices. The Strait of Hormuz, located between Oman and Iran, connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. A fifth of global oil flows through the Strait.