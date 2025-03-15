Explained: What Is World Sleep Day And What Is Its Significance?

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 15, 2025, 4:59 PM IST

Every year, World Sleep Day is observed on the Friday before the Spring Equinox to raise awareness about the importance of sleep. Launched by the World Sleep Society in 2008, the event aims to spotlight the growing global sleep crisis and its effects on health.

Dr Mir Faisal, a pulmonologist, emphasised the theme of this year's World Sleep Day, which is to prioritise sleep health. He explained that while people recognise sleep's importance, they often overlook sleep health, leading to various sleep disorders. These issues can significantly affect daily life, impacting mental and physical well-being.

Lack of proper sleep is linked to serious health risks like heart disease, diabetes, and mental health problems. Dr Faisal stressed the dangers of relying on over-the-counter sedatives for sleep disorders without consulting healthcare professionals. These sedatives can have severe side effects, including damage to the brain, heart, and kidneys, especially when taken long-term.

World Sleep Day serves as a wake-up call, urging individuals to prioritise sleep and seek professional help for sleep issues before they escalate. (With PTI Inputs)

