Explained: What Does Trump's Win Mean For Russia-Ukraine War?

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

Washington: Donald Trump's potential return to the White House could signal a shift in the US approach to the Russia-Ukraine war, with a focus on diplomacy over military involvement. Trump had previously suggested prioritising negotiations rather than the extensive arms aid currently provided by the Biden administration. Known for his "America First" policy, Trump may reduce US military support to Ukraine, aiming to limit American entanglement in overseas conflicts. 

US Congressman Suhas Subramanyam (D-VA) noted that Trump has expressed a reluctance to engage in new wars, particularly in Ukraine, where he has been criticised for his friendly stance towards the Russian President. However, Suhas questioned whether this approach would extend to the Middle East. 

Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov welcomed Trump's peace proposals, provided they focus on conflict resolution rather than further US military aid to Ukraine. 

Interestingly, Ukrainian President Zelensky was one of the first world leaders to congratulate Trump on his electoral victory. Former Ukrainian Minister Volodymyr Omelya expressed hope for global peace through diplomacy, urging collaboration with allies like India to prevent future conflicts. (Inputs from PTI Video) 

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RUSSIA UKRAINE WARDONALD TRUMPUS PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMPTRUMP ON RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

No Chemical, Just Fun: Bikaner Entrepreneur's Trendy, Organic Soaps Gain Popularity

Bikaner Entrepreneur's Organic Soaps In Unique Designs Gain Popularity

1 Min Read

Nov 11, 2024

Pampore's Picturesque Saffron Fields Entice Tourists

J&K: Pampore's Picturesque Saffron Fields Entice Tourists

1 Min Read

Nov 10, 2024

The India Meteorological Department or IMD has forecast an intensification of rainfall across parts of the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and coastal Andhra Pradesh starting from Monday.

IMD Forecast: Rainfall Likely To Intensify Across Parts Of Southern India From Monday

1 Min Read

Nov 10, 2024

Huge rangoli lotus during BJP Jharkhand election campaign.

WATCH: Rangoli Lotus Peps Up BJP Campaign in Jharkhand Polls, Leaves Leaders in Delight

1 Min Read

Nov 10, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

How Doodles Got A Russian Art Teacher Locked Up For 20 Years

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.