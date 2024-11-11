Explained: What Does Trump's Win Mean For Russia-Ukraine War?

Washington: Donald Trump's potential return to the White House could signal a shift in the US approach to the Russia-Ukraine war, with a focus on diplomacy over military involvement. Trump had previously suggested prioritising negotiations rather than the extensive arms aid currently provided by the Biden administration. Known for his "America First" policy, Trump may reduce US military support to Ukraine, aiming to limit American entanglement in overseas conflicts.

US Congressman Suhas Subramanyam (D-VA) noted that Trump has expressed a reluctance to engage in new wars, particularly in Ukraine, where he has been criticised for his friendly stance towards the Russian President. However, Suhas questioned whether this approach would extend to the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov welcomed Trump's peace proposals, provided they focus on conflict resolution rather than further US military aid to Ukraine.

Interestingly, Ukrainian President Zelensky was one of the first world leaders to congratulate Trump on his electoral victory. Former Ukrainian Minister Volodymyr Omelya expressed hope for global peace through diplomacy, urging collaboration with allies like India to prevent future conflicts. (Inputs from PTI Video)