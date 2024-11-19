Explained: What Are The Biggest Contributors To Air Pollution In Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: Delhi's air quality index (AQI) remained in the 'severe' category for the fourth consecutive day on Monday, with a reading of 484. Medical professionals warn that prolonged exposure to such toxic air poses a significant risk to both healthy individuals and those with pre-existing heart or lung conditions.

The Supreme Court directed strict enforcement of Stage IV measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to curb pollution in Delhi-NCR. Experts have identified vehicular emissions, dust, and biomass burning as the primary contributors to the hazardous air.

Professor Gufran Beig, an atmospheric scientist, stated that particulate matter (PM) 2.5 and PM 10 from the transport sector and dust are the main culprits. A 2023 Ministry of Environment report attributes 85-94 per cent of Delhi's pollution to vehicular emissions, industrial activities, and biomass burning.

A 2021 study by TERI found two-wheelers to be the largest contributors to PM 2.5 and carbon monoxide, while buses emitted nitric oxide and nitrogen dioxide. Dust from construction and road traffic, along with emissions from industries and crop residue burning in Punjab and Haryana, further worsen the situation. As winter intensifies, the combination of low temperatures and high humidity exacerbates Delhi's battle with toxic air. (With PTI Inputs)