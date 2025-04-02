Explained: What Are Reciprocal Tariffs Announced By Donald Trump And How Will They Impact India?

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 2, 2025, 6:22 PM IST

The Trump administration has announced the implementation of 'reciprocal tariffs' from April 2, targeting key trading partners such as India, the European Union, South Korea, and Brazil. These tariffs aim to match the tax rates imposed by these countries on American goods.

President Donald Trump, emphasising fairness in trade, stated, "Whatever countries charge the United States, we will charge them the exact same tax. In most cases, they charge us more, but those days are over."

While global industries fear the impacts, India's NITI Aayog believes the tariffs will have a missed effect. Former Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar explained, "Indian exporters will face disadvantages, but higher tariffs on China, Mexico, and Canada could offer opportunities."

The US has already imposed a 25 per cent tariff on steel, aluminum, and auto imports. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the move, saying, " These tariffs will protect national security and American workers."

Experts warn the police may backfire, raising export prices and fueling inflation in the US. Economist Aakash Jindal remarked, "A tariff war could push the global economy into a showdown or even recession."

This decision comes ahead of trade negotiations between the US and India, with both nations aiming to double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030. (With PTI Inputs)

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TARIFF WARDONALD TRUMPTARIFF IMPACT INDIARECIPROCAL TARIFFS BY TRUMP

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Drunk Driver In Punjab's Moga Leaves School Kids At Home Instead Of Picking Up, Misbehaves With Police

Drunk Driver In Punjab's Moga Leaves School Kids At Home Instead Of Picking Up, Misbehaves With Police

1 Min Read

Apr 2, 2025

Watch | Lion Wanders Into Home In Gujarat's Amreli, Spends Time In Kitchen

Watch | Lion Wanders Into Home In Gujarat's Amreli, Spends Time In Kitchen

1 Min Read

Apr 2, 2025

Saharanpur Gaushala Eco-Friendly Incense Sticks See Rising Demand During Navratri.

Saharanpur Gaushala's Eco-Friendly Incense Sticks See Rising Demand During Navratri

1 Min Read

Apr 2, 2025

Nomadic Tribe Of 'Anwal' Shepherds Embark On Their Annual Journey To The Himalayan Meadows

Nomadic Tribe Of 'Anwal' Shepherds Embark On Their Annual Journey To The Himalayan Meadows

1 Min Read

Apr 1, 2025

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.