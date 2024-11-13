Exhibition Showcases Connaught Place At Centre Of Delhi's Cultural, Political Evolution

A new exhibition at Delhi's Dhoomimal Gallery features Connaught Place, the national capital’s popular commercial and tourist hub commonly called CP, as the powerhouse of politics and cultural production since its establishment in 1935.

Curated by Jackfruit Research and Design, the exhibition titled 'Joining the Dots: The Past has a Home in the Future', featured the archival works from various institutions, including Mahatta & Co., Pablo and Richard Bartholomew, Alkazi Foundation for the Arts, Riten Mozumdar, and SL Parasher, alongside contemporary designers.

Dhoomimal Gallery Director, Uday Jain said, "The idea was to represent the cultural landscape in which CP has played a very important role. So there are photographs of Mahatta Studio, there are musical instruments from Rikhi Ram, there's blue pottery which was quite popular at that point of time."

With archival imagery and artworks, and specially commissioned projects in textiles, ceramics, visual arts and sound, the exhibition celebrates the spirit and bond that artists, designers, and the people of CP embraced through the host gallery and other institutions. The exhibition, which opened on November 7, will come to an end on December 7.

