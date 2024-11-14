Exhibition At National Museum In Delhi Celebrates Rich History Of Hindi Language

New Delhi: An exhibition celebrating the cultural significance and history of the Hindi language is currently underway at the National Museum in New Delhi. The exhibition features rare manuscripts written in Devnagari, ancient Kangra paintings, artefacts engraved with Hindi inscriptions, and centuries-old puja fabrics adorned with hymns in Devanagari. 

The display is divided into several sections, each highlighting a key aspect of the language's development. According to Rajesh Kumar, Assistant Director of the Official Language at the National Museum, The exhibition covers the origin of Hindi, its role in India's freedom struggles, and the debate over making it the national language. "We have showcased the contributions of poets and the pivotal role Hindi played in uniting the country," he said. 

Dr Satya Vrata Tripathi, former curator at the museum, also spoke about the historical impact of Hindi, citing how Tulsidas chose Hindi for his 'Ram Katha' to make it accessible to a wider audience. 

An audio-visual section highlights Hindi's global presence, including speeches by Indian leaders such as Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Sushma Swaraj at international forums like the United Nations. The exhibition which began on November 13, will remain open until November 20. (With PTI Inputs)

