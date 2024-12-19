Etawah Safari Park Makes Special Arrangements To Protect Animals From Winter Chills

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 42 minutes ago

Etawah Safari Park in Uttar Pradesh has implemented measures to protect its wildlife from the falling winter temperatures. Park authorities have installed heaters, blowers, and straw bedding in animal enclosures to ensure their comfort and safety during the cold season.  

Vinay Singh, Deputy Director of Etawah Safari Park, explained, "As winter sets in, we closely monitor day and night temperatures using meters installed in the enclosures. Heaters and blowers are used to maintain a stable room temperature of 15°C to 16°C. Windows and air vents are sealed with polythene sheets and mats to block out the cold."

In addition to coping with decreasing temperatures, the animals’ diets have been adjusted to meet their increased nutritional needs during winter. Carnivores are given more meat to help them cope with the chill.  

"When the cold intensifies, we enhance their diets. For instance, lions, who typically receive 7 kg of meat in summer, are now fed 9 kg. Similarly, leopards’ meat portions have increased from 2 kg to 3 kg. We follow this approach for all animals to ensure their health and well-being," Singh added.

Caretakers are also ensuring animals get adequate sunlight during the day.  Manjot Kumar, a caretaker at the lion safari, said, "During winter, we release the lions into the safari area around 10 AM when it’s slightly warmer. Their enclosures are equipped with heaters, and we ensure the room temperature matches the outdoor temperature before letting them out. Additionally, straw and grass sheets are laid out to keep the enclosures warm."

With temperatures expected to dip further in the coming days, the Etawah Safari Park team is taking extra precautions to safeguard the health and safety of its animals.

