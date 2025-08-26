Endangered Vallarta Mud Turtle, 'Smallest Turtle In The World', Born In Mexican Zoo

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 26, 2025 at 3:58 PM IST

1 Min Read

Guadalajara, Mexico: The Guadalajara Zoo in Mexico has achieved a milestone with the hatching of a Vallarta mud turtle, an endangered species considered the smallest turtle in the world. The Vallarta mud turtle (Kinosternon vogti) was only recently discovered, and little scientific information exists about its survival in the world or under professional care. Biologist Ricardo Davila, head of the zoo's herpetarium, said this was the first captive birth of the species at a Mexican zoo, describing the effort as 'innovative'. Adult Vallarta mud turtles grow to a maximum length of just 10.2 centimetres, making them unique among turtles worldwide.

Zoo director Luis Soto said the institution has taken on the responsibility of preventing the species from disappearing from its natural habitat. The turtles were initially rescued and handed over by environmental authorities, leading the zoo to establish a dedicated conservation program, reinforcing its commitment to biodiversity protection. (with AFP inputs)

