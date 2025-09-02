Elephants Struggle Through Flooded Kosi River, Survive Against Strong Currents In Ramnagar

Ramnagar: Heavy rains in Nainital district, Uttarakhand, have caused river drains to overflow, affecting both people and wildlife. On Tuesday, villagers near Mohan and Kumeria, Ramnagar, captured a dramatic video of two elephants struggling in the surging waters of the Kosi River. The elephants, swept by the strong current while passing through the jungle, managed to reach safety after a tense ordeal that was recorded by locals on mobile phones.

Villagers report that such incidents are not unusual during the rainy season, as overflowing rivers make it difficult for wild animals, including deer, sambar, and leopards, to cross safely. However, this was the first time the community witnessed elephants battling the river’s fierce current, and many feared for their survival until both animals made it to the shore.

Forest department officials said that these challenges are common in the monsoon, especially in areas like the Corbett Tiger Reserve, where the Kosi River poses ongoing risks to wildlife. Authorities have urged people to remain cautious near riverbanks and avoid close encounters with wild animals.

The video of the elephant rescue has gone viral on social media, prompting conversations about the effects of natural disasters on animals and how courage and struggle can lead to survival, even for the strongest creatures. In a related incident on August 28, a leopard was also seen swimming in a canal in Ramnagar—another example of wildlife coping with the region’s floods this monsoon.