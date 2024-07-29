Elephant Stuck In River, Tried To Escape For An Hour

Malappuram (Kerala): A wild elephant got stuck in the river while coming to residential areas for feeding. The elephant was initially unable to return to the forest after water was raised in the river.

The incident took place in the Karimpuzha river, under Palankara Bridge, Karulai. The elephant came from Karulai forest to Palankara in search of food at night via Kallamthod. In Karimpuzha, the water was very low at night when the elephant arrived. By morning the water in the river had risen and the river had reached a great level of water. And the elephant was unable to return.

Many times the elephant tried to swim in the river but got swept away. After staying in the river for about an hour, the elephant returned.