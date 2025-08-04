Baby Elephant Dies Of Pneumonia In Korba Forest Division; Mother Tries To Pick Dead Calf

Korba: A baby elephant died due to pneumonia in the Korba forest division in Chhattisgarh. The mother of the baby elephant tried to pick up the dead calf.

This is the death of the second elephant in the Korba Forest division in four days. On July 31, 2025, an elephant died due to electrocution.

Nishant Kumar, Acting District Forest Officer, Korba Forest Division, said, "The baby elephant died in Bagdharigarh village. The baby elephant's mother had become quite aggressive, so we could not go and help." The carcass was buried later, a senior forest official said. There are around 20 elephants roaming in the area.