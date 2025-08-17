Election Commission of India Responds To 'Vote Chori' Allegations

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 17, 2025 at 3:12 PM IST

1 Min Read
The Election Commission of India on Sunday held a press conference at the National Media Centre, Raisina Road, New Delhi. This is the first such conference of ECI following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar. This comes at a time when the INDIA bloc is stepping up its campaign against the ECI for alleged vote theft. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi will begin his 1,300 km-long 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' from Bihar's Sasaram today. The yatra, part of Congress campaign against what it claims to be "vote chori", will cover over 20 districts in the state set to go to Assembly Polls later this year.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ELECTION COMMISSION OF INDIAVOTER ADHIKAR YATRABIHAR SPECIAL INTENSIVE REVISIONECI VOTE CHORI

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

LIVE: PM Modi Inaugurates Rs 11,000 Crore Highway Projects In Delhi

August 17, 2025 at 1:11 PM IST
Watch LIVE | Prime Minister Narendra Modi Addresses Nation On Independence Day

Watch LIVE | Prime Minister Narendra Modi Addresses Nation On Independence Day

August 15, 2025 at 7:01 AM IST
Droupadi Murmu

Watch | President Droupadi Murmu Addresses Nation

August 14, 2025 at 7:11 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi

LIVE: PM Modi Inaugurates Newly Constructed Flats For MPs In New Delhi

August 11, 2025 at 10:15 AM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

50 Years Of Sholay: 'It's Success Cannot Be Decoded, It Must Be Just Enjoyed' - Director Ramesh Sippy

Explained | Why India And Singapore Sharpening Bilateral Agenda Matters

Analysis | India-US Defence Ties Must Be Kept Away From Tariff Battle

The Tiranga's First Unfurling In Arunachal Pradesh: Moje Riba and India's Independence

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.