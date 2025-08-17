Election Commission of India Responds To 'Vote Chori' Allegations

The Election Commission of India on Sunday held a press conference at the National Media Centre, Raisina Road, New Delhi. This is the first such conference of ECI following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar. This comes at a time when the INDIA bloc is stepping up its campaign against the ECI for alleged vote theft. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi will begin his 1,300 km-long 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' from Bihar's Sasaram today. The yatra, part of Congress campaign against what it claims to be "vote chori", will cover over 20 districts in the state set to go to Assembly Polls later this year.

The Election Commission of India on Sunday held a press conference at the National Media Centre, Raisina Road, New Delhi. This is the first such conference of ECI following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar. This comes at a time when the INDIA bloc is stepping up its campaign against the ECI for alleged vote theft. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi will begin his 1,300 km-long 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' from Bihar's Sasaram today. The yatra, part of Congress campaign against what it claims to be "vote chori", will cover over 20 districts in the state set to go to Assembly Polls later this year.