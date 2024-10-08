thumbnail

Eiffel Tower Goes Dark In Tribute To October 7 Victims

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Paris: Paris turns off the lights on the Eiffel Tower at 11:45 pm local time to honour the victims of the unprecedented October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel that sparked a year of devastating war in Gaza.

Mourners and leaders worldwide expressed their grief and called for peace during memorials and remembering the attack, which resulted in 1,206 Israeli deaths, primarily among civilians. Additionally, 251 individuals were taken hostage in the Gaza Strip, with 97 still held captive, including 34 confirmed deceased by the Israeli military. 

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza reported that 41,909 people, mostly civilians, have been killed since the war began, figures recognised by the United Nations. 

At a ceremony organised by the Jewish community in Paris, French Prime Minister Michel Barnier reaffirmed the government's commitment to combating antisemitism in all forms. 

