Delhi: Eid Shopping Frenzy Draws Large Crowds To Local Markets

Delhi: The Khanpur market in Delhi is buzzing with excitement as people shop for Eid. Every evening, after Iftar, the market is abuzz with people shopping for Eid essentials, from traditional delicacies to clothes, bangles, and slippers.

Shopkeepers are experiencing a surge in sales, with many stating a significant increase in demand of footwear, clothing and other festive items. "On the occasion of Eid, the demand for footwear has increased this time," said Shamim, a local shopkeeper.

"There is a noticeable buzz in the market for Eid, and many women are coming to buy footwear. By God's grace, business is going well at the moment," Shamim added.

Women shoppers in the market shared their excitement about buying new items for their families ahead of the festival. Many had come with their families to shop for Eid essentials. "We have come here to do shopping for Eid," said Mehrouz, a shopper.

"We came to buy feni, footwear, clothes, for Eid. We came here with the kids and family to buy things," she added. The market is expected to remain bustling until Eid-ul-Fitr, which will mark the end of the holy month of Ramzan later this month.