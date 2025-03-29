Eid Preparations Peak In Delhi And Lucknow

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 29, 2025, 7:09 PM IST

Lucknow: As Eid-al-Fitr approaches, the Akbari Gate locality in Lucknow is abuzz with festive spirit. The market is packed with shoppers looking for traditional goods, with traders arriving from across the region.

"As you can see, the market is bustling," said Sameer Ahmed, a local resident. "Traders from far and wide set up stalls here. Akbari Gate is a place where everyone wants to shop," Sameer added.

The festival season has given businesses a significant boost. "Even if someone sells sand, it will sell during Ramzan," says trader Abdul Mujib. "Every business prospers, whether it's flowers, dinner sets, or anything else."

The vibrant atmosphere has also attracted foreign tourists. "I read about Lucknow in England and came here to experience its history and culture," says Kristine, a tourist from England. "Now, we are tasting the delicious local food."

In Delhi, markets around the Jama Masjid are witnessing a similar rush. "Customers are now coming in large numbers," says shopkeeper Shoaib. The demand for Eid delicacies like 'Khajla' and vermicelli is soaring. Eid-al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramzan, will be celebrated on March 31 or April 1, depending upon the moon sighting. (With PTI Inputs)

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAMZANAKBARI GATEJAMA MASJIDEID PREPARATIONS IN DELHI

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Unique Tradition Of Firing A Cannon For Sehri And Iftar During Ramzan

Unique Tradition Of Firing A Cannon For Sehri And Iftar During Ramzan

1 Min Read

Mar 29, 2025

Women shoppers in the market are buying new items for their families ahead of the Eid.

Delhi: Eid Shopping Frenzy Draws Large Crowds To Local Markets

1 Min Read

Mar 28, 2025

Watch | Shivamogga Family Finds 69 Baby Water Snakes Including Rare Yellow Albino Cobra In Sump

Watch | Shivamogga Family Finds 69 Baby Water Snakes Including Rare Yellow Albino Cobra In Sump

1 Min Read

Mar 27, 2025

Bihu: Bora Family Crafts Handmade Instruments For Most Cherished Festive In Assam

Tunes From This Assam Family's Instruments Reverberate Around Rongali Bihu

1 Min Read

Mar 27, 2025

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.