Eid Preparations Peak In Delhi And Lucknow

Lucknow: As Eid-al-Fitr approaches, the Akbari Gate locality in Lucknow is abuzz with festive spirit. The market is packed with shoppers looking for traditional goods, with traders arriving from across the region.

"As you can see, the market is bustling," said Sameer Ahmed, a local resident. "Traders from far and wide set up stalls here. Akbari Gate is a place where everyone wants to shop," Sameer added.

The festival season has given businesses a significant boost. "Even if someone sells sand, it will sell during Ramzan," says trader Abdul Mujib. "Every business prospers, whether it's flowers, dinner sets, or anything else."

The vibrant atmosphere has also attracted foreign tourists. "I read about Lucknow in England and came here to experience its history and culture," says Kristine, a tourist from England. "Now, we are tasting the delicious local food."

In Delhi, markets around the Jama Masjid are witnessing a similar rush. "Customers are now coming in large numbers," says shopkeeper Shoaib. The demand for Eid delicacies like 'Khajla' and vermicelli is soaring. Eid-al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramzan, will be celebrated on March 31 or April 1, depending upon the moon sighting. (With PTI Inputs)